Jon Jones reveals his top-five greatest MMA fighters of all-time: “I appreciate his existence”

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones has revealed his greatest of all-time list.

‘Bones’ is slated to return to the octagon next month at UFC 285. In his first bout in over three years, Jones will be making the jump to heavyweight to face Ciryl Gane. The two will battle for the vacant heavyweight championship, left inactive after Francis Ngannou left the promotion last month.

The fight is expected to be one of the biggest challenges of the former champion’s career thus far. However, with the risk, comes the reward, and Jones has been rewarded many times throughout his career. Sitting at a record of 26-1 (1), he is considered one of the greatest fighters to ever enter the cage.

For his part, Jon Jones seems to think so as well. In an interview with RMC Sport, the former champion revealed his top-five greatest fighters of all time. Naturally, Jones included himself. However, he also included four other champions, including one he previously had a grudge with.

The heavyweight named Georges St-Pierre, Jose Aldo, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov as the four remaining fighters. ‘The Eagle’ was blasted by Jones in the past, but he admitted that his greatness is too important to ignore.

“My top five, let me see here. If I am allowed, I’d say myself. Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Jose Aldo. Jose Aldo, those are my favorites at least.” Jon Jones stated in the interview with RMC Sport.

Jon Jones praises Khabib Nurmagomedov

“I love what Khabib represents,” Jones continued, discussing his brief feud with ‘The Eagle’. “We’ve had our differences in the past, I’ve made some quotes about him. But there’s never really been a real beef. I love the way he carries himself as a Muslim, I love the way he represents his country. I love the businessman that he is.”

“He just seems like a stand-up guy, gives back to others. He’s a stand-up guy, an admirable man. I appreciate his existence.”

