Chael Sonnen believes the UFC might put Justin Gaethje “on hold” for Charles Oliveira to have his ‘red panty night’ with Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen believes the UFC could put Justin Gaethje “on hold” for Charles Oliveira to have his ‘red panty night’ with Conor McGregor.

After Oliveira (32-8 MMA) successfully defended his lightweight title with a submission victory over Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA) at UFC 269, it was assumed that Justin Gaethje would be next in line for ‘Do Bronx’.

Even UFC President Dana White insinuated that ‘The Highlight’ would get the next crack at the promotions 155 lb title. However, Charles Oliveira appears to have other plans for his attempt at a second career title defense, pointing at a ‘Red Panty Night’ with Conor McGregor as his desired next move.

Although McGregor is currently on a two-fight losing skid and just 1-3 over his past four fights, a bout with the Irishman would definitely be the most lucrative option for Charles Oliveira at this point in time. Because of this, former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen believes Justin Gaethje might wind up getting put “on hold” by Dana White and company.

Chael Sonnen, speaking on his YouTube channel, commented on a recent interaction Dana had with Cormier:

“So Daniel Cormier… He’s having a discussion with Dana White and that topic came up. Dana absolutely was not committing to that, ‘Yeah that’s the direction we’re gonna go and we would make that fight.’ But, Dana did say something on behalf of Conor McGregor which was, ‘Stop right there Daniel and everybody else that thinks Conor should not be able to fight Oliveira. Conor, from the beginning of time, has been willing to fight anybody, anytime we’ve needed him too. So if Conor’s gonna come in and ask for one, I’m going to listen to him.’ The end.”

Chael Sonnen went on to speak about Justin Gaethje’s status:

“There’s a story going round around, that Conor McGregor is going to return right into a title fight with Charles Oliveira. To support that story is a guy who has a say in this called Charles Oliveira. Charles said, ‘Justin Gaethje, you’ve done everything right and it’s no disrespect but step aside, I’m getting my red panty night.’ Okay, well, we have to listen to the champion of the world. We don’t wanna disrespect Justin Gaethje but put that on hold. Oliveira gets to do what’s best for him and he’s made it very clear that he will push the number one contender aside, whoever the hell it is. Happens to be Justin Gaethje. But whoever it is, he will push them aside if it means red panty night against Conor McGregor.”

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen that Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira could be the next headliners in a title fight, even if it means pushing Gaethje aside? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!