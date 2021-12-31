The UFC adds two new fights to their 2022 calendar, including ‘The Hulk’ vs. ‘Superman’

The UFC has added two new fights to their 2022 calendar – with one pitting Ryan Spann against Ion Cutelaba in a battle of the best nicknames.

The contest between Ryan Spann and Ion Cutelaba will serve as a great opportunity for both men to rebuild some momentum in the light heavyweight contender discussion. Spann, known as “Superman” to many, hopes to bounce back from a disappointing submission loss at the hands of Anthony Smith earlier this year.

Cutelaba, meanwhile, also known as “The Hulk”, did manage to defeat Devin Clark back in September to break a three-fight winless streak that included two devastating losses to Magomed Ankalaev.

The clash is currently scheduled to take place on February 26.

Meanwhile, in the first announced bout for UFC 273, Irene Aldana is set to face off against Aspen Ladd in an intriguing women’s bantamweight fight.

The meeting, which is currently penciled in for a Brooklyn location, offers up a chance for Aldana to begin something of a “streak” at bantamweight. She did lose to Holly Holm via unanimous decision last October, but she put that to the back of her mind in time to finish Yana Kunitskaya this past summer. She did miss weight, unfortunately, which is something Aspen Ladd has struggled with on numerous occasions.

Ladd has been frequently pinpointed as a future title contender by fans and media alike throughout the course of her career. Alas, after being handily beaten by Norma Dumont in her featherweight debut, Ladd knows the pressure is on given that her last win at bantamweight was also over Kunitsykaya back in December 2019.

Happy new year, folks!

