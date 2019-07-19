Chael Sonnen thinks Dana White is goading Conor McGregor to fight Jorge Masvidal

Chael Sonnen believes there’s more to Dana White seemingly blowing off a Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal fight than meets the eye.

Masvidal’s momentum has never been stronger. His five-second knockout victory over Ben Askren along with his post-fight antics and comments have boosted “Gamebred’s” popularity. It appears Masvidal is well aware of the situation as he’s calling for a UFC welterweight title shot or a money fight with McGregor.

UFC president White recently told TMZ that Masvidal is too big for McGregor and that such a fight will not be taking place.

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Sonnen expressed his belief that White’s comments have planted a seed.

“TMZ confronted Dana White and asked him straight up, Masvidal vs. Conor McGregor, yes or no? Dana White said, ‘no we’re not gonna do that fight. Jorge is too big for him.’ Everybody was just happy to accept that,” Sonnen said. “‘Okay we’ve got our answer, take Jorge off. I guess we gotta look back at Tony now. Hey is there anything to that ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone fight we heard about? Hey what’s Al Iaquinta up to?’ Guys, guys please, please don’t miss this. The biggest fight promoter in the history of promotion just went to TMZ, one of the biggest outlets aside from ESPN itself to cover this sport on a mainstream level. He picked his words very carefully and if any of you missed this, come on!”

Chael Sonnen continued:

“‘No we’re not going to do that fight,’ is all anybody took away. They missed the second sentence of why. Because Jorge is too big. Do you think that’s gonna sit well with an ego like Conor McGregor? Do you think Conor McGregor does not know that Dana White just told the world that he personally believes that Jorge could beat Conor and even offered up an excuse? Do you think that that story was out for more than five minutes before it got to Conor and he grabbed his phone and contacted Dana to say, ‘hey you think he’s too big for me?’ I can guarantee you that message from Conor to Dana has already happened.”

McGregor hasn’t been seen inside the Octagon since Oct. 2018. The “Notorious” one injured his hand during a sparring session and has been healing. McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that his fighter had to undergo surgery. There’s no word on when McGregor will be willing and able to take another fight.

Do you think we’ll soon see Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal in the cage together?

