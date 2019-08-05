Colby Covington: ‘I might have to give the title shot to my best friend’ Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington, who has long considered himself the true UFC welterweight champion, says he might defend his title against his good friend and long-time training partner Jorge Masvidal before he takes on Kamaru Usman — the man the UFC has crowned the welterweight champion. It all seems to depend on Usman’s willingness to work within Covington’s schedule.

Covington made this claim on the latest episode of Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday afternoon.

[Kamaru Usman] might get the title shot next; I might have to give the title shot to my best friend [Jorge Masvidal].@ColbyCovMMA says he wants to face Usman next, but "business moves on" if not (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/kkVQga2RQn — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 5, 2019

“[Usman] might get the title shot next, I might have to give it to my best friend [Masvidal],” Covington said. “Who knows? [Usman’s] over in his safe space with his little manager Ali Abdela-sleaze, and we know they’re going to do everything they can to duck me. I hope he’s next. He better be next. If he’s not next, I move on, business moves on. I’m the best welterweight in the world and I keep proving that very single night.”

Colby Covington fought last Saturday night, in the main event of UFC Newark, where he dominated the former champion Robbie Lawler to a unanimous decision win. In his next most recent fight, he walloped former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos to a unanimous decision triumph. With this victory, Covington captured the interim welterweight belt, but he was stripped later in 2018 when the UFC booked an undisputed title fight between former champion Tyron Woodley and challenger Darren Till.

Who do you want to see Colby Covington fight next?

