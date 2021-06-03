Carlos Condit returns at UFC 264 against Max Griffin

Carlos Condit will be back in action on July 10.

According to MMAJunkie, the former WEC welterweight and interim UFC welterweight champion in Condit will face Max Griffin at UFC 264 in an all-action fight. UFC 264 will take place in front of a full capacity crowd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Carlos Condit (32-13) is on a two-fight winning streak and coming off a decision win over Matt Brown in January. Prior to that, he snapped his five-fight losing skid as he beat Court McGee by decision. On the losing streak, he lost to Michael Chiesa, Alex Oliveira, Neil Magny, Demian Maia, and Robbie Lawler for the belt. He holds notable wins over Nick Diaz, Dan Hardy, and Rory MacDonald among others.

Max Griffin (17-8) is also on a two-fight winning streak. Last time out, he scored a first-round KO win over Kenan Song back in March. Before that, he had a violent TKO win over Ramiz Brahimaj where Brahimaj’s ear nearly fell off after an elbow. Prior to that, he suffered back-to-back close decision losses to Alex Oliveira and Alex Morono. He also has a notable win over Mike Perry.

This should be a phenomenal fight between two fan-favorites that like to throw down in Condit and Griffin. The winner could also get someone near the rankings as they would be on a three-fight winning streak.

With the addition of Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin, UFC 264 is as follows:

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Sean O’Malley vs. Louis Smolka

Sean Brady vs. Kevin Lee

Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria

Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin

Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye

Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira

Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares

Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Trevin Giles

Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera

Alen Amedovski vs. Yaozong Hu

