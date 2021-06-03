Jan Blachowicz promises to “show the young fighters how real men fight” against Glover Teixeira at UFC 266

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz promised to “show the young fighters how real men fight” against Glover Teixeira at UFC 266.

The 38-year-old Blachowicz and the 41-year-old Teixeira will meet in September, with Blachowicz’s 205lbs belt on the line. Blachowicz is coming off of a big win over Israel Adesanya in his last outing that proved he’s an elite fighter in MMA, while Teixeira is still going strong even in his 40s, having won his last five fights in a row. Speaking to Submission Radio ahead of the fight, Blachowicz explained how excited he is for it.

“I’ll enjoy this fight, I’m excited. He’s a good fighter, lots of experience. I think he’s gonna be the best version of himself in this fight, because maybe this is going to be his last test for the title. Maybe also one of the last fights in his career. So, I think he’s gonna do everything to beat me, and I have to be ready for this. I think that we’re gonna show the young fighters how real men fight,” Blachowicz said (h/t MMAMania.com)

Despite Blachowicz and Teixeira being two of the oldest fighters in the UFC light heavyweight division, and in the UFC in general, they are both still at the top of their respective games right now and Blachowicz believes they will put on a show for the fans.

“I think he will try to take me down and control me on the ground, finish fight on the ground. And my gameplan will be to keep fighting, stand up and try to knock him out. And I will try to do this. Watch out for his boxing skills. But if he takes me down, I will try to stand up. But also my Jiu Jitsu is really good. So, I will not panic. If I get a chance to submit him, I will try to do this, because my Jiu Jitsu is really good. But either way, I will try to keep fighting in the stand-up and try to find a way to knock him out,” Blachowicz said.

Who do you think wins this fight between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira?