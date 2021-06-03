Tyron Woodley hints Jake Paul fight is the beginning of boxing career: “You’re gonna want to see more of it”

Former UFC fighter Tyron Woodley hinted the Jake Paul fight is the beginning of a boxing career, saying “You’re gonna want to see more of it.”

It was officially announced earlier this week that Woodley will be taking his talents to the boxing ring when he takes on Paul on August 28 on Showtime PPV. For Woodley, the chance to fight Paul in boxing represents the opportunity to earn a massive payday. Considering he’s age 39 and is coming off of four straight losses in the UFC, it was a no-brainer for Woodley to say yes to this fight and secure the bag. But it appears as though Woodley is now a fan of the boxing paydays and is hoping to get more of them soon.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Woodley admitted that he plans on continuing to box after he fights Paul, and is hoping to get back into the ring come November.

“I think I box some more. I mean, sh*t, I want to fight twice this year, so I’ll fight him August 28 and around November I’ll be ready to box again. I don’t know exactly who, when, where, what, how, but I know that me going out and really doing work is going to put me in a position to open up other windows,” Woodley said (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“Who knows what’s next? This may open up the door for me taking some other fights at different weights. Fighting at 190lbs and then having to go back to 170lbs is like ‘agh’ because, you know, the amount of money I’m going to make for this fight is going to be quite different from some of the other UFC fights or even different promotions that want to do MMA fights. But if you want me to do MMA at 170, now the bag is stupid. The best thing that’s happened in the last 24 hours, I’m smiling that my market value is where it’s at. You won’t put me on the clearance rack. I won’t be on aisle nine. August 28, you’re gonna see (my time)’s not past and you’re gonna want to see more of it.”

Are you excited to see Tyron Woodley make the transition to the boxing ring?