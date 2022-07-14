A slated welterweight matchup has been scratched from UFC 277

For the second straight day, a fight at UFC 277 has been scratched due to an injury.

Yesterday, BJPENN.com reported that Diego Ferreira was forced out of his lightweight bout against Drakkar Klose. Now, sources tell BJPENN.com that Ferreira’s teammate in Ramiz Brahimaj has also been forced out of his UFC 277 fight against Michael Morales due to an undisclosed injury. The promotion is searching for a replacement for Morales, sources say.

Ramiz Brahimaj (10-4) returned to the win column last time out with a first-round submission win over Micheal Gillmore back in February. The Fortis MMA product is 2-2 in the UFC with his other win coming by first-round submission over Sasha Palatnikov. Brahimaj suffered a TKO loss to Max Griffin in his debut while dropping a decision to Court McGee in his third UFC appearance.

Michael Morales (13-0) scored a first-round KO over Trevin Giles in his promotional debut at UFC 270 in January. The 23-year-old earned his way into the UFC with a decision win over Nikolay Veretennikov on the Contender Series.

UFC 277 is set to take place in Dallas, Texas, and will be headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes. The co-main event sees Brandon Moreno rematch Kai Kara-France for the interim flyweight title.

With Brahimaj vs. Morales off, UFC 277 is as follows:

Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes 2

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France 2

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith

Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alvez

Drakkar Klose vs. TBD

Justin Tafa vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Alex Morono vs. Matt Semelsberger

Michael Morales vs. TBD

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mariya Agapova

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. L’udovit Klein

Nick Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria

Orion Cosce vs. Blood Diamond

Who would you like to see Michael Morales fight at UFC 277 with Ramiz Brahimaj off?