Bryce Mitchell slams ‘scared’ Joe Rogan over not debating him on Flat Earth Theory

Featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell is once again going after UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

‘Thug Nasty’ has been out of action since a decision win over Edson Barboza in March. The win was the biggest of the Arkansas native’s career thus far. He’s now slated to face Ilia Topuria at UFC 282 later this month.

While he’s been out of the octagon for a while, the featherweight contender has a new opponent, Joe Rogan. Over the last few months, Mitchell has been targeting the UFC commentator and podcaster, but not for a fight. Instead, he would like a debate.

The featherweight contender has been calling for a debate with Rogan over Flat Earth Theory. In the past, the podcaster has made fun of believers in the theory.

Yes, Bryce Mitchell believes that the Earth is flat, and desperately wants to debate Joe Rogan over it. To this point, the podcaster has not answered the bell, and that has displeased the featherweight contender. In a recent appearance on the Champ and Tramp podcast, Mitchell gave an update on the debate.

There, Mitchell blasted Rogan over declining the debate, calling him ‘scared’. He also tried his best to defend Flat Earth Theory and stated that he had proof that he was correct.

“No man, I think he’s a little bit scared brother,” stated Mitchell on the podcast. “That’s the thing, people think I have the burden proof. Go outside and look, do you see the Earth spinning a thousand miles an hour?… No you don’t… Here’s the thing, I have what I believe proof.” (h/t Sportskeeda)

He continued, “The sun is small and closer than what they’re saying it is and it’s the exact same size as the moon. The sun and the moon. they’re the exact same size in the sky.”

