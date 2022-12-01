Newly crowned PFL champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier hoping to serve as inspiration for other fighters to leave the UFC: “I truly hope they see what’s happening”

PFL lightweight tournament champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier hopes UFC fighters are paying attention.

‘The Canadian Gangster’ is fresh off his return against Stevie Ray at PFL 10 last Friday. The bout was the finals of the 155-pound tournament bracket, with the winner receiving one million dollars. In the second round, Aubin-Mercier earned a massive payday with a highlight knockout.

The Canadian had officially completed the unlikely rags-to-riches story. Aubin-Mercier was cut from the UFC in 2020, in the midst of a three-fight losing streak. He had been defeated by names such as Alexander Hernandez, Gilbert Burns, and Arman Tsarukyan.

However, once Olivier Aubin-Mercier landed in PFL, he couldn’t be stopped. While he missed the playoffs last year, the UFC veteran won four straight to earn a million dollars this season. For the Canadian, the payday was a huge deal and something that he would’ve never imagined.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Olivier Aubin-Mercier lamented his UFC stint and newfound PFL success. In the interview, the lightweight stated that he hopes fighters are paying attention to his success. As well as the success of his new promotional home.

“I truly hope they see what’s happening,” Aubin-Mercier said. “I hope there’s no fighters that are mad about that, that are mad that they make less money in the UFC than I made money in the PFL. Because I think truly the problem is those fighters that decide to go to the UFC instead of the PFL just because of the big name.” (h/t MMAFighting)

He continued, “I think people are going to understand really soon that you can live a really good life if you go to the PFL. A lot more people are going to try to come to PFL instead of the UFC and I think I’m a great example of that. Other people are going to open their eyes and just going to see, UFC is great, the name is big and everything but that’s it.”

“When I was in the UFC, I didn’t really feel respected. I felt like a number. That’s it. With PFL, I don’t feel like a number. I love the people working there. I love the people that did the show. It’s really great. I feel respected. I feel that maybe they could change some stuff and I feel like my voice is heard, too. If I tell them that I think that’s not the right way, they listen to me. Maybe they won’t do anything about it but at least they listen to me and they are respectful about that. I think I feel more respected in PFL and I feel richer than in the UFC.”

