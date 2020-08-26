Bryce Mitchell returns on Halloween UFC event, takes on Andre Fili

A featherweight bout between Bryce Mitchell and Andre Fili has been added to the UFC card that is scheduled to take place on Halloween.

Mitchell vs. Fili will take place on the undercard of the UFC Fight Night card set for October 31 at a location that has yet-to-be-determined. The event will be headlined by a five-round main event fight between former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva and Uriah Hall. UFC president Dana White has confirmed that this will be Silva’s retirement fight.

MMAjunkie.com was the first to report the Mitchell vs. Fili booking for the Halloween card.

Mitchell (13-0) is the No. 15 ranked featherweight in the UFC. Aside from a decision loss to Brad Katona on The Ultimate Fighter in an exhibition fight, Mitchell has gone undefeated as a pro, including a perfect 4-0 record in the UFC. He has notable UFC wins over Charles Rosa, Matt Sayles, Bobby Moffett, and Tyler Diamond. His fight with Moffett won “Fight of the Night” and he earned a “Performance of the Night” bonus for his Twister on Sayles.

Fili (21-7) has been one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC featherweight division since making his promotional debut in 2013. He is 9-6 overall in the Octagon with notable wins over Myles Jury, Dennis Bermudez, and Artem Lobov. In his last fight, Fili won a split decision over Canadian Charles Jourdain in an action-packed fight. In his UFC career, he was won two bonuses for “Performance of the Night” for his knockout wins over Sheymon Moraes and Gabriel Benitez. Despite nine UFC wins, though, he isn’t ranked at 145lbs.

This is a well-matched fight between two exciting young talents, and the winner of the bout figures to be ranked around the No. 15 spot in the stacked UFC featherweight division.

Who do you think wins, Bryce Mitchell or Andre Fili?