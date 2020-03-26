UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell believes the government created COVID-19 to create “chaos”

UFC Fighter Bryce Mitchell has joined the conspiracy camp after he called the novel coronavirus a government-borne illness.

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has spelled disaster for many industries including sports. Most live sporting events have been cancelled or postponed to prevent mass contagion. Dana White has cancelled three UFC fight cards and many future shows will likely be broadcast from a closed arena.

The UFC featherweight believes that COVID-19 will spell disaster for the economy:

“If the economy shuts down, I’m just going to tell you, it’s not going to be pretty. Because the economy is what keeps this whole thing working,” Mitchell said to MMA Junkie. “This society we got, the exchange of money back-and-forth between two parties, when that stops, when people can no longer exchange goods and services, and every man is left to fend for themselves, I think the (expletive) will get really ugly.

“So if the economy don’t pick back up, if the people don’t start buying and selling more things and everything gets back to normal, it’s going to be a (expletive) show.”

Some fighters have expressed their own theory over the virus pandemic. Earlier this week, Tito Ortiz claimed that COVID-19 is man-made. Mitchell also believes the Coronavirus is man-made. In fact, he accused the government of creating an intentional national crisis.

“My thing is the government,” Mitchell said. “The government shouldn’t be able to tell any business, you know – I understand the national emergency, national crisis and stuff, but I just don’t think that these numbers indicate a crisis to me. I mean, I really don’t think that they do. I know it’s killed a bunch of old people in nursing homes and maybe some really young people, but those types of people can be isolated. Young people, old people, they can be isolated pretty easily, while everybody else continues doing what they do, and I just think it’s the government.

“I blame the government,” Mitchell added. “I really do. It’s usually who I blame for everything. I think the coronavirus was made by the government. I think the good government made the damn virus. I think that they infected the people on purpose to cause some type of chaos. There’s some people making good money and stuff.”

Mitchell went on to accuse the government of using the coronavirus as a reason to restrict gun use:

“I think our government is going to try and take our guns,” Mitchell said. “That’s what I think is going to happen, and it’s sad, but that’s what I see happening. I’ve seen them pushing some gun control thing right now and trying to get our guns or at least seeing if they can. I’m seeing how it goes. I don’t know; the whole thing is crazy to me.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if a (expletive) show went down. I’m talking about everybody shooting everybody.”

What do you think of this theory from Bryce Mitchell?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/26/2020.