Full betting odds released for UFC on ESPN+ 33: Smith vs. Rakic

The full betting odds have been released for the 11 fights scheduled to take place Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 33: Smith vs. Rakic event.

In the main event, two of the top-10 light heavyweights in the UFC go at it as Aleksandar Rakic takes on Anthony Smith. Rakic is coming off of a split decision loss to Volkan Oezdemir in his last outing, while Smith is coming off a brutal TKO loss to Glover Teixeira. With Jon Jones recently vacating his title, this is a very important fight in the 205lbs title picture.

In the co-main event, former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler fills in on short notice against the always-tough Neil Magny. Lawler has lost his last three fights while Magny is coming off of a pair of decision victories. Both men are ranked in the top-15 at 170lbs, so this is a big fight for both guys as they look to remain relevant in a stacked division.

Check out the opening betting odds for UFC on ESPN+ 33 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.

UFC on ESPN+ 33 Odds

Aleksandar Rakic -235

Anthony Smith +200

Neil Magny -140

Robbie Lawler +120

Alexa Grasso -250

Ji Yeon Kim +210

Magomed Ankalaev -320

Ion Cutelaba +260

Impa Kasanganay -115

Maki Pitolo -115

Ricardo Lamas -265

Bill Algeo +185

Zak Cummings -140

Alessio Di Chirico +120

Alex Caceres -195

Kevin Croom +170

Polyana Viana -115

Emily Whitmire -105

Sean Brady -350

Christian Aguilera +285

Hannah Cifers -170

Mallory Martin +145

In the headliner, Rakic opened as a -235 betting favorite. That means you would have to bet $235 to win $100. As for Smith, he opened as a +200 underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $200. Rakic is a top prospect at 205lbs, but Smith is a veteran who has been known to pull off a big upset from time to time.

In the co-main event, Magny opened as a -140 betting favorite, with the comeback on Lawler at +120. Magny has been more active and is on a winning streak while Lawler has been inactive and took this fight on short notice, so no surprise to see Magny favored. But like Smith, Lawler has been known to pull off a big upset from time to time.

Who do you like for bets based on the UFC on ESPN+ 33 odds?