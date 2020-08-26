Full betting odds released for UFC on ESPN+ 33: Smith vs. Rakic

The full betting odds have been released for the 11 fights scheduled to take place Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 33: Smith vs. Rakic event.
In the main event, two of the top-10 light heavyweights in the UFC go at it as Aleksandar Rakic takes on Anthony Smith. Rakic is coming off of a split decision loss to Volkan Oezdemir in his last outing, while Smith is coming off a brutal TKO loss to Glover Teixeira. With Jon Jones recently vacating his title, this is a very important fight in the 205lbs title picture.
In the co-main event, former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler fills in on short notice against the always-tough Neil Magny. Lawler has lost his last three fights while Magny is coming off of a pair of decision victories. Both men are ranked in the top-15 at 170lbs, so this is a big fight for both guys as they look to remain relevant in a stacked division.
Check out the opening betting odds for UFC on ESPN+ 33 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.
UFC on ESPN+ 33 Odds
Aleksandar Rakic -235
Anthony Smith +200
Neil Magny -140
Robbie Lawler +120
Alexa Grasso -250
Ji Yeon Kim +210
Magomed Ankalaev -320
Ion Cutelaba +260
Impa Kasanganay -115
Maki Pitolo -115
Ricardo Lamas -265
Bill Algeo +185
Zak Cummings -140
Alessio Di Chirico +120
Alex Caceres -195
Kevin Croom +170
Polyana Viana -115
Emily Whitmire -105
Sean Brady -350
Christian Aguilera +285
Hannah Cifers -170
Mallory Martin +145
In the headliner, Rakic opened as a -235 betting favorite. That means you would have to bet $235 to win $100. As for Smith, he opened as a +200 underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $200. Rakic is a top prospect at 205lbs, but Smith is a veteran who has been known to pull off a big upset from time to time.
In the co-main event, Magny opened as a -140 betting favorite, with the comeback on Lawler at +120. Magny has been more active and is on a winning streak while Lawler has been inactive and took this fight on short notice, so no surprise to see Magny favored. But like Smith, Lawler has been known to pull off a big upset from time to time.
Who do you like for bets based on the UFC on ESPN+ 33 odds?