Brian Ortega responds after Colby Covington trashes his TUF 29 coaching gig: “I’m glad you ain’t get it B*tch.”

Brian Ortega has responded after former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington trashed his TUF 29 coaching gig.

Prior to Ortega and Volkanovski being announced as the coaches of the new season of The Ultimate Fighter, rumors were swirling that Colby Covington could be a part of TUF 29.

Those previous reports had insinuated that ‘Chaos’ would be matched opposite former friend turned bitter rival Jorge Masvidal in the TUF coaching roles.

Unfortunately a deal for Masvidal and Covington to coach TUF 29 never came to fruition and thus the promotion moved to Brian Ortega and Alex Volkanovski to fill that void.

In a recent interview with MMA journalist James Lynch, Colby Covington opened up on the UFC’s “mockery” of a decision stating the following.

“Yikes. I know Hunter Campbell and Dana White probably had to go behind closed doors and be smacking themselves in the head because you don’t want those two guys as your coaches as your comeback season of The Ultimate Fighter,” Covington said. “Those guys (Brian Ortega and Alex Volkanovski) are going to make a complete mockery of the show. There’s just no entertainment factor there. Those guys, yeah, they’re decent fighters for the little weights, for the little midgets, but they don’t sell. There’s no controversy, there’s no drama, there’s nothing. There’s no storyline. So I feel bad for the show. I wish I could have came back to the show and give the people what they want.”

Covington’s comments clearly did not sit well with Brian Ortega, as the former UFC featherweight title challenger sent out the following rebuttal on Twitter.

Idk why @ColbyCovMMA hating the TUF show was yours bro I didn’t even fucken want it. @GamebredFighter left to fight and you got assed out. My fight fell through and we got the call to get it. I didn’t call anyone bout the show they hit me up. Now I’m glad you ain’t get it Bitch — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) May 28, 2021

Ortega (15-1 MMA) was last seen in action in October of 2020, where he scored a lopsided unanimous decision victory over fellow former title challenger in The Korean Zombie.

