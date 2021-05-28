Floyd Mayweather says he just has to show up to beat Logan Paul: “If I want it to go one round, it’ll go one round”

Floyd Mayweather is confident he will beat Logan Paul with ease on June 6.

Mayweather is set to face the YouTuber turned boxer in Paul in an exhibition bout in Miami next Sunday. Entering the fight, the undefeated boxer is a massive -1300 favorite and he doesn’t have much of a strategy for the bout. Instead, he says when he wants the fight to end it will end.

“No strategy. I just got to show up,” Mayweather said to Caleb Pressley on his Sundae Conversation on Barstool Sports. “If I want it to go one round, it’ll go one round. If I want it to go two, two. It’s all up to me… His first name’s Logan, Logan Fall after June 6 because he’s gonna fall.”

Many overserves have questioned why the fight is taking place. Mayweather is 50-0 as a pro boxer and although he’s 44-years-old he still is training and remains one of the best boxers because of his defense and footwork. However, Paul will likely be 50-pounds bigger than Mayweather and is only 26-year-old so he will be taller, bigger and younger than the undefeated boxer.

Floyd Mayweather is currently 50-0 but this fight would not count to his record given it is an exhibition. Mayweather’s last pro boxing fight came against Conor McGregor where he won by TKO in the 10th round in what was easily the biggest fight of the year. He also fought Tenshin Nasuakwa in an exhibition bout in RIZIN, so he’s used to boxing in exhibition matches.

Logan Paul, meanwhile, is 0-1 as a pro boxer after he lost by split decision to KSI in November. It was the second time they fought. They first met in 2018 as amateurs with the end result being a draw. If Paul defeats Mayweather it would be one of the biggest upsets in combat sports history.

