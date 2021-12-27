Joe Rogan reacts to Conor McGregor’s new 190lbs frame: “USADA’s gonna visit him very soon”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has given his thoughts on the new physique of Conor McGregor.

While he may be coming off the back of consecutive defeats to Dustin Poirier, there’s no denying that Conor McGregor is still in great shape as he continues to prepare for his UFC return. The plan appears to be for him to challenge Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title and while that may be a controversial move, it highlights just how much of a needle-mover the Irishman really is.

One thing that many have noted as of late is his incredible physique – which includes Joe Rogan, who had a few things to say about it.

“That’s him now, he’s super jacked. USADA’s gonna take a visit to him very soon,” Rogan said. “It’s a weird picture, honestly. I mean, he’s definitely jacked, but it looks to me like he’s in the middle of lifting. If you see a guy’s body in the middle of lifting, it’s a little deceptive.”

“He’s still jacked. He still looks great. But when you lift weights, as you do it, like those bodybuilders go on stage before those big Mr. Olympia things, they all get pumped… He looks good though.”

Rogan isn’t at all suggesting that McGregor is going to get into trouble if USADA pays him a visit, but what he is saying is that this has been quite the transformation for him since his leg break. He’s clearly as hungry as he’s ever been and we’re intrigued to see how that comes across when he steps inside the Octagon.

Will we see the best ever version of Conor McGregor when he returns to the UFC? If not, what can fans expect?