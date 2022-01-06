Tommy Fury makes his pitch to be Jake Paul’s next opponent: “Let’s stop playing games here”

Tommy Fury has given his pitch to be the next man who steps up and fights Jake Paul inside the squared circle.

Back on December 18, Jake Paul moved to 5-0 in pro boxing with a vicious knockout win over Tyron Woodley. The bout was supposed to be against Tommy Fury, only for an injury to rule the Brit out of the contest. Now, with fans waiting to see who Paul will fight next, Fury is throwing his name into the hat one more time.

There are plenty of ways to sell this as an entertaining fight and during an appearance on The MMA Hour, Tommy Fury himself explained why “The Problem Child” should step up to the mark.

Tommy Fury making the pitch to Jake Paul: When he fights me he will get 10x more clarity because he's fighting someone who has been doing it his whole life.#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/m5fAiSkLwL — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 5, 2022

“When he fights me, he will get 10 times more clarity because he’ll be fighting someone who’s been doing it his whole life. I’ve won amateur titles, I’ve had professional fights. I’m a fully-fledged boxer, nobody can say I’m not. Look at the family I’m from, even though that doesn’t mean anything about me as an individual. I’m a fighting man and if he has got the balls to step up against me, he’ll get a lot of credit for that. Whether he loses or not, people will give him a lot of credit for fighting an actual boxer than fighting retired MMA people. If he wants to be a boxer, step up and fight a boxer – let’s stop playing games here.”

Right now, it definitely seems like this is the logical next step for both men.

