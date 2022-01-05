Brendan Schaub believes the UFC is giving Francis Ngannou the Roger Huerta treatment: “Remember what happened to him?”

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub has accused the UFC of giving Francis Ngannou the “Roger Huerta treatment”.

Over the course of the last few months there have been a series of reported disagreements between the UFC and Francis Ngannou regarding the contract status of the UFC heavyweight champion. In a few short weeks, he’ll step back into the Octagon to defend his title against Ciryl Gane in what many believe could be his final appearance for the promotion.

Brendan Schaub, who has had his own difficulties with the Ultimate Fighting Championship in the past, has compared Ngannou’s situation to that of Roger Huerta.

“Remember, he [Huerta] got too big for his britches, remember what happened to him? They said ‘very cool, dude, so remember you’re main eventing Fight Nights and we’re putting you on PPVs and stuff? Now what we’re gonna do is we’re going to shelf you’. You wanna fight out your last two fights and test free agency? Very cool, well that’s gonna hurt our brand, so what we’re gonna do is, you’re on this rocket ship, we’re gonna pull the fuel from that. You’re not gonna get to the big star you’re trying to get to. We’re gonna take all the jet fuel out of your rocket ship, and we’re gonna bench you, so you’re not relevant. Then when you do fight, we’re gonna put you on the prelims and we’re gonna give you the worst possible match-up, good luck’. It ruined Roger Huerta. It ruined him. No-one really ever heard of him after that. He went to Bellator, f***ed around with ONE Championship, kicking dudes in the face and stuff.”

“So he’s 35 [Ngannou]. In 2021, he fought once. He’s in his prime. In 2020, he fought once. This is all when he starts saying ‘hey man, I need more money’. He’s fighting once.”

What are your thoughts on Francis Ngannou and his problems with the UFC? Let us know down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!