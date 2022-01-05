Michael Bisping on Dustin Poirier’s pursuit of Nate Diaz: “That’s just him trying to eradicate those demons”

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on Dustin Poirier and his recent pursuit of Nate Diaz.

Way back at UFC 230 in 2018, we were supposed to see Dustin Poirier square off against Nate Diaz. Alas, an injury ensured that the fight fell apart, and now just over three years later the pair are being linked with a collision once again.

Poirier is coming off the back of his UFC lightweight title defeat to Charles Oliveira which, according to Michael Bisping, is why “The Diamond” is so eager to get back on the horse.

“For Dustin Poirier, going up against Nate Diaz, I think for him that’s just him trying to eradicate those demons – Trying to get that bad taste out of his mouth from just losing the world title fight. We all know that Dustin Poirier, the desire to be champion is something that burns very brightly. He lost to Charles Oliveira. So, therefore, now he thinks, ‘If I go in there and I beat Nate Diaz, I’m back in the win column.’”

“Because I spoke to Dustin for BT Sport prior to his fight [against Oliveira]. And he said if he won, he was gonna slow down his schedule of fighting. Because you can’t do three, four fights a year forever. It does take a massive toll on your body. But he never became the champion. And now, in his mind, he’s probably a little bit depressed just like I was when I fought Kelvin [Gastelum]; when I lost to Georges St-Pierre.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

