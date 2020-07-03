Brendan Schaub announces he has coronavirus, says he’s “almost back to 100 percent”

Former UFC heavyweight, Brendan Schaub has revealed he has contracted COVID-19.

Schaub, who retired from MMA in 2015 has taken up comedy and become a successful podcaster took to Twitter to announce he has the coronavirus. But, the good news, is the fact he is almost back to 100 percent healthy and has overcome the virus.

Well…I got corona. After day three I’m almost back to 100%. Tune into today’s TFATK! — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) July 2, 2020

Since the COVID-19 pandemic took place, Schaub has continued to host his Below the Belt and The Fighter and the Kid podcasts. He also has done the Food Truck Diaries, which many have complained that he has done it due to the fact the pandemic has happened. Many fans also said Schaub wasn’t taking the virus seriously enough and now the former UFC fighter has caught it.

The coronavirus has killed thousands of people while millions around the world have had it. So, it is great news that Schaub has recovered and is almost back to feeling fully healthy again.

In his MMA career, Brendan Schaub went 10-5 and retired on a two-fight losing skid. The now 37-year-old was the runner up on The Ultimate Fighter 10 where he lost by knockout to Roy Nelson in the finals.

In his UFC tenure, he went 6-5 with a notable knockout win over Mirko Cro Cop at UFC 128. He also beat Matt Mitrione and Gabriel Gonzaga among others. Schaub lost to some of the best heavyweights in Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, Andrei Arlovski, and Travis Browne.

Brendan Schaub had a successful UFC career but has arguably been more successful in his post-fighting career. His podcast is a must-listen for MMA fans as he gives insider information among other things. Brendan Schaub also is regularly on the Joe Rogan Experience.

