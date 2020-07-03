Max Holloway claims Alex Volkanovski could be an Olympian for “point karate” ahead of UFC 251 rematch

Max Holloway believes UFC featherweight champion, Alex Volkanovski is a very good point fighter.

In the co-main event of UFC 251, Volkanovski will look to defend his featherweight title against the former champ in Holloway. The two met back at UFC 245 where it was the Aussie in Volkanovski edging out a unanimous decision win to win the belt.

Yet, according to Holloway, he says Volkanovski was just good at point fighting.

“The biggest takeaway that I learned from that fight is that if Australia ever was looking for someone to point karate for the Olympics since it got pushed back, we got a guy after July 11. It’s just a crazy time man, I’m just blessed to be a part of it,” Holloway said to Hawaiian outlet, Khon2. “The guys behind me that have taken these travels with me, we all got families, they all got families and they’re putting it all out on the line for me and I’m super grateful for them. I’m super grateful for everyone that is going to tune in and support.”

Max Holloway also believes people are already looking past the Blessed Era and plans on proving them wrong on July 11. He knows just how good he is and plans on winning the belt back. Yet, for him, he says the belt means nothing to him, instead, he just wants Hawaii to have another UFC champion.

“This belt ain’t for me. It’s not for me, it’s for Hawaii, it’s for my family and my friends and everybody on my team that makes sacrifices. I got five belts at home in the closet,” he said. “The belt doesn’t make me. Every fight I’m 0-0. I know how much it means to a lot of people, how much it means to people of Hawaii and those who are at some place and they’re going through something.

“This one is for them. I’m going to get it back for you guys and show you guys that if you really want something, you guys willing to do it, you guys go out there and you work hard, you put in the time and great things happen. This is what it takes for success,” Holloway concluded. “There are bumps. There are ups and downs. After the rain there’s always a rainbow, so great things is upon us.”

