Brendan Allen leapfrogs Khamzat Chimaev in latest UFC middleweight rankings update

Brendan Allen has leapfrogged Khamzat Chimaev in the latest UFC middleweight rankings.

The UFC recently updated it’s ‘official’ rankings following UFC Vegas 82 last weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was Brendan Allen (23-5 MMA) vs Paul Craig (17-7 MMA) in the middleweight main event. Allen defeated Craig via submission at 0:38 of round 3. It was to be Allen’s sixth straight win in the Octagon, five of those by submission.

With the victory, Brendan Allen has now moved up 2 spots in the UFC official rankings.

UFC Middleweight Rankings

Champion: Sean Strickland

1. Israel Adesanya

2. Dricus Du Plessis

3. Robert Whittaker

4. Jared Cannonier

5. Marvin Vettori

6. Paulo Costa

7. Roman Dolidze

8. Brendan Allen +2

9. Khamzat Chimaev -1

10. Jack Hermansson -1

11. Kelvin Gastelum

12. Nassourdine Imavov

13. Paul Craig

14. Chris Curtis

15. Anthony Hernandez

With ‘All In’ moving up two spots, Khamzat Chimaev (13-0 MMA) has moved down to number 9 and Jack Hermansson (23-8 MMA) has moved down to number 10 in the rankings.

Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship compiles its ranking using the following methodology:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Are you surprised to see Brendan Allen move to No. 8 in the middleweight rankings? Who would you like to see the 27-year-old fight next?

