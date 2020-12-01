BREAKING: UFC to start 2021 on Fight Island

The UFC will begin 2021 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Multiple sources have informed BJPENN.com that the January 16 fight night card and UFC 257 on January 23 have been confirmed to take place on Fight Island. Contracts have been issued out with Fight Island as the location. Currently, it is unknown if the January 30 fight night card will also take place in Abu Dhabi.

The first show of 2021 sees a featherweight bout between Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar headline the card. It is a very intriguing matchup and the winner could very well be fighting for the title next time out.

UFC 257, meanwhile, is set to be headlined by a lightweight fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. It will serve as their highly-anticipated rematch and could determine the No. 1 contender at lightweight. It is also not out of the question that the fight will be for some sort of title given the status of Khabib Nurmagomedov is uncertain.

It should be no surprise that the UFC is going back to Fight Island for these cards as it is something White has talked about.

“I’m looking to make it International Fight Week,” White told Barstool Sports. “The new Etihad Arena will be open, and that thing was designed with us in mind. Concerts, pool parties, all kinds of cool stuff. And, yes, I hope to bring fans back. … That’s what I’m shooting for.”

White also says he wanted to have an event Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday, with the final Saturday event being UFC 257.

“What I would love to do is we’ll get there, and do it Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday fights,” White said. “… We go out there and kill it.”

For now, there are only two events planned but they could easily add a Wednesday card or have the Jan. 30 fight night card be part of a three-week stay on Fight Island.

Are you surprised these two events will take place on Fight Island?