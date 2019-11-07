Diego Sanchez issues scathing attack on Darren Till over pre-fight nerves

UFC veteran Diego Sanchez has taken a shot at middleweight contender Darren Till over his recent comments regarding pre-fight nerves.

Till is still riding the high of his split decision triumph over Kelvin Gastelum this past weekend in the co-main event of UFC 244. However, while the win itself was impressive, the real headline in the wake of the result was “The Gorilla” coming out and saying that he was terrified to get into the Octagon again and even contemplated faking an injury.

A lot of fighters and fans came out in support of the Liverpudlian, but Diego Sanchez had a very different reaction.

“Every fighter?! this be some number one bulls***!!!! Maybe he is coming from some money or something! All the work! decades! to finally get some real money! Fake a injury I’m sorry Ariel but don’t butter till up like this is cool to get a good interview! @platinummikeperry what you think pussy s*** or pussy s***? Match him up with @yoelromeromma and he really is gonna fake a injury!! Sorry guy I just can’t relate to this weak ass s***”.

Sanchez has always possessed a warrior-type of mentality, and it doesn’t seem as if it’s ever going to change. His somewhat old school views are only held within a select few on the UFC roster, but even with that being the case, he’s still considered to be one of the most popular fighters in the promotion.

Till, on the other hand, just seems to be gradually finding his feet at a new weight class. He fought a smart fight against Gastelum and has been able to vault himself into the top five of the 185-pound division, but for the time being, the focus is almost certainly going to be on his new mentality heading into fights and how he deals with that.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 7, 2019