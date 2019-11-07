PHOTO | Police seek person of interest regarding Walt Harris’ missing daughter

The Auburn, Alabama police department has asked for help in identifying a person of interest in the case of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris’ missing stepdaughter.

Aniah Blanchard has been missing since October 24 and was last seen at a gas station on October 23. Over the course of the last week or so many figures from within the mixed martial arts community have come out in support of Harris and his family, even offering to contribute towards the financial reward that has been put in place for the case.

Now, according to Alabama CBS affiliate WRBL, surveillance footage has been released from the same store that was Blanchard was spotted at from around the same time.

Police are working under the assumption that foul play has featured into her disappearance, with previous reports indicating that over 60 people had been assigned to the case.

Walt Harris, who recently withdrew from his scheduled December 7 bout against Alistair Overeem as a direct result of the situation, continues to plead with fans and the general public in the hope of retrieving some more information on the matter.

The individual in question is a black man in his twenties that is believed to weigh around 200 pounds and stands at between 5 foot 8 and 5 foot 10 inches tall. The overall reward is believed to be priced at $105,000 for information on Blanchard’s disappearance.

In the midst of this horrendous situation, one of the most positive factors to come out of this is the way in which everyone has grouped together in order to help Walt Harris and his family in every way they possibly can.

We will all continue to hope and pray for Aniah Blanchard’s safe return, and it goes without saying that if you have any information relating to the case, please get in touch with the Auburn police department as soon as possible.

Anyone with information about this individual should call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24 hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/6/2019.