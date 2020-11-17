Breaking: Kamaru Usman slated to defend UFC welterweight title against Gilbert Burns at UFC 258

A welterweight title fight between champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Gilbert Burns is reportedly in the works for UFC 258 on February 13.

News of this bout was first reported by Raphael Marinho of Brazilian MMA publication Combate.

Ultimate marcou Kamaru Usman x Gilbert Durinho para o dia 13 de fevereiro. Lutadores aguardam apenas os contratos para oficializar a luta. #feedmma — Raphael Marinho (@raphamarinho) November 17, 2020

Usman and Burns were originally expected to fight at UFC 251 in July. Unfortunately, that plan was foiled when Burns tested positive for COVID-19. The Brazilian was then replaced by Jorge Masvidal, who Usman defeated by unanimous decision.

Usman and Burns were then rescheduled to fight at UFC 256 in December. However, the matchup once again fell through when Usman withdrew due to some lingering injuries.

The hope is that the third time will be the charm for these two welterweight stars.

Kamaru Usman will enter this long-awaited title fight a 17-1 overall record, and a perfect 12-0 mark in the UFC. After picking up big wins over the likes of Leon Edwards, Emil Meek, Demian Maia and Rafael dos Anjos, he captured the promotion’s welterweight strap with a lopsided decision win over Tyron Woodley. Since winning the title, he’s defended it with a fifth-round TKO over his arch rival Colby Covington, and with the aforementioned short-notice decision triumph over Masvidal.

Gilbert Burns, on the other hand, will enter the cage with Usman with a 19-3 overall record. After a lengthy stint in the lightweight division, he moved up to welterweight in 2019. The move has paid dividends, as he’s gone 4-0 in this heavier weight class with victories over Alexey Kunchenko, Gunnar Nelson, Demian Maia, and most recently, the former champion Tyron Woodley.

Interestingly, Usman and Burns have trained together extensively at Sanford MMA in South Florida. Who do you think will win when the fight for the UFC welterweight belt this February?