Breaking: Chris Weidman linked to February rematch with former foe Uriah Hall

A middleweight rematch between former UFC champ Chris Weidman and The Ultimate Fighter veteran Uriah Hall is in the works for a UFC pay-per-view on February 13.

News of this matchup was first reported by ESPN, the UFC’s broadcast partner.

Chris Weidman vs. Uriah Hall 2 has been verbally agreed to for UFC 257 on Feb. 13, per sources. The duo first fought in September 2010. Weidman beat Hall for the Ring of Combat middleweight title in what was his third pro fight. They’ll rematch over a decade later in the UFC. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 17, 2020

Weidman and Hall first met in 2010, under the Ring of Combat banner, with the promotion’s middleweight belt on the line. Weidman won the bout, which was only the third of his professional MMA career, by first-round TKO.

Since then, both Weidman and Hall have gone on to achieve great things in the UFC.

Weidman captured the promotion’s middleweight title in 2013, when he scored a first-round knockout win over Anderson Silva in one of the most significant upsets in MMA history. He then defended the title in a rematch against Silva, and against Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort, before ultimately surrendering it to Luke Rockhold.

Since losing the title to Rockhold, Weidman has endured an undeniable rough stretch. The former champ has gone just 2-4, losing to Yoel Romero, Gegard Mousasi, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Dominick Reyes—all by knockout—and picking up a submission win over Kelvin Gastelum and a decision win over Omari Akhmedov.

Uriah Hall, on the other hand, entered the UFC limelight as the runner-up on season 17 of The Ultimate Fighter. Since joining the UFC, he’s beaten fighters like Chris Leben, Thiago Santos, Gegard Mousasi, and Krzysztof Jotko, but lost to the likes of Robert Whittaker, Derek Brunson, and Mousasi. He’s currently on a three-fight win-streak with wins over Bevon Lewis, Antonio Carlos Jr., and most recently, the retiring Anderson Silva.

