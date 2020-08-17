Sean O’Malley injury update: “X-ray on his ankle/lower leg came back OK. No fractures but MRI is needed”

ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani has provided a Sean O’Malley injury update after speaking with a source close to the situation.

This past weekend at UFC 252, ‘Suga’ was hoping to keep his perfect mixed martial arts record intact by defeating Marlon Vera in the evening’s co-main event.

Unfortunately for Sean O’Malley things did not go as planned in his bout with ‘Chito’. The budding star suffered a self-induced injury to his lower leg early in the contest and moments later his leg gave out on him for good. Marlon Vera was quick to smell blood and immediately pounced on O’Malley forcing the referee to step in and call a stop to the contest.

Now, two days removed from the first setback of his career, a source close to the situation provided a Sean O’Malley injury update to ESPN‘s Ariel Helwani.

Update on Sean O’Malley from a source close to him: “X-ray on his ankle/lower leg came back OK. No fractures but MRI is needed (once swelling goes down) to look for ligament & tendon tears. They will scan knee too. Can’t have a MRI until swelling subsided.” No timetable yet. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 17, 2020

Prior to being taken out by Vera at UFC 252, O’Malley was coming off a sensational first-round knockout victory over former WEC title holder Eddie Wineland at UFC 250.

As noted by Helwani, a timetable for the return of ‘The Suga Show’ remains unknown at this time. Once the swelling in O’Malley’s leg goes down, he will be able to have an MRI which should showcase the full extent of his injury.

Sean O’Malley is now 4-1 inside the UFC and 12-1 as a professional. Despite his recent setback, the future still appears very bright for the 25-year-old.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 17, 2020