Baseball star Josh Donaldson calls Khabib Nurmagomedov “one of the most boring fighters in the world”

Baseball star Josh Donaldson called former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov “one of the most boring fighters in the world.”

Donaldson is a former American League MVP for the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB and currently stars for the Minnesota Twins as the team’s starting third baseman. Donaldson is also a massive UFC fan and was a regular guest when the promotion held events in Toronto while he played for the Blue Jays. He also developed a friendship with UFC welterweight contender Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson after meeting him at an event.

Along with Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros, another huge MMA fan, Donaldson was interviewed by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani and he gave his honest thoughts on Nurmagomedov.

Donaldson: Khabib is one of the most boring fighters in the world. Correa: 🤯🤯🤯 Good fun. Great stuff, @TeamCJCorrea & @BringerOfRain20! Full: https://t.co/ajTLKowrqZ pic.twitter.com/SAoYj0O0l9 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 27, 2020

“If Jon Jones wanted to be a boring fighter, he would go and wrestle guys down and take them down and submit them if he wanted to,” Donaldson said.

“I think Khabib is one of the most boring fighters in the world. I’m on record as saying right now he’s one of the most boring fighters. Because this is why — he is dominant on the ground. You win. I’m agreeing with you. He is the most dominant on-the-ground fighter in the world. But Khabib, although he’s touching Gaethje, he never hurt Gaethje on his feet. And when you’re talking about Gaethje and your talking about Ferguson, Tony Ferguson took a lot of punishment but they were on the feet. None of them were trying to threaten to the ground.”

Nurmagomedov was criticized earlier in his career for grinding out decisions over journeymen like Gleison Tibau and Pat Healy, fighters that looking back he should have finished, but it’s hard to call Nurmagomdov a boring fighter when his last three wins are finishes over Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor, and Dustin Poirier. But of course, Donaldson is entitled to his opinion, and it shouldn’t surprise anyone that the friend of “Wonderboy” Thompson prefers watching striking to grappling-based fighters.

