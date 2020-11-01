Uriah Hall releases statement after KOing idol Anderson Silva: “It was the hardest thing I ever had to do”

UFC middleweight Uriah Hall released a statement after KOing his idol Anderson Silva, stating “it was the hardest thing I ever had to do.”

Hall picked up arguably the biggest win of his MMA career to date when he knocked out Silva in the fourth round of a back-and-forth main event that headlined UFC Vegas 12. Although Silva looked sharp early on in the fight, Hall remained patient and made the correct adjustments as the fight went on, ultimately scoring a fourth-round KO victory.

Following the knockout, Hall and Silva shared a special moment in the center of the Octagon. Hall couldn’t help but get on his hands and knees and cry with Silva and hug him as the legend spent his final minutes weeping inside the Octagon. It was an incredibly-emotional moment because both Hall and Silva have the utmost respect for another.

Taking to Instagram the day after the fight, Hall praised Silva, saying he idolized him growing up and admitting that knocking him out “was the hardest thing I ever had to do.”

Dreams do come true .. can’t begin to tell the emotions leading up to this fight. To grow up watching this man idolizing him mimicking him and having so much respect towards him. To separate the emotions of going up against my idol is truly a remarkable feeling. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity we shared in the octagon although it was not my best performance because It was the hardest thing I ever had to do . I’ll savor every moment thank you @spiderandersonsilva for not only being an inspiration to me and a lot of others but for how you carried yourself in and outside of the octagon you are a true legend no one can take that away

