Brandon Royval reveals he was woken up by home intruder, wound up with a new pair of shoes

UFC flyweight contender Brandon Royval took to social media to reveal that someone broke into his house and left behind their shoes in it.

Royval is one of the top flyweight fighters in the UFC and overall has a 2-1 record inside the Octagon since making his promotional debut in 2020. While Royval is used to dealing with danger inside the cage, having it happen inside the comfort of his own home wasn’t expected. So it was a big surprise when Royval took to his social media on Saturday and revealed to his fans that an intruder had broken into his home, leaving his shoes inside his house. Check out what Royval shared on his Instagram.

Some dude broke into my crib last night and now I got a new pair of shoes 😂🤷🏽‍♂️ — Brandon (@brandonroyval) February 6, 2021

Ironically, Royval is teammates at FactoryX with UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith, who was also the victim of a home invasion last year. Of course, Smith’s home invasion story was more violent and dangerous considering the circumstances, but it’s terrifying, either way, to be at home when a stranger enters it. Thankfully, it seems like Royval is okay, as he took to social media in an almost joking manner to tell fans about what happened to him. He’s lucky that’s all that happened.

Royval (12-5) is the No. 6 ranked flyweight contender in the UFC. He’s 2-1 in the UFC with wins over Tim Elliott and Kai Kara-France, with his lone loss coming against top contender Brandon Moreno via injury TKO. Out of his 12 career victories, Royval has finished 11 of those fights, which is an absurd finishing rat for a flyweight. Though he suffered that setback against Moreno his last time out, Royval just needs one or two more wins in the shallow flyweight division to jump back into the title shot picture.

