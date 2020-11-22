Video | Watch Coach Mark Montoya pop the shoulder of Brandon Royval back in place following loss at UFC 255

MMA coach Marc Montoya had to pop in the shoulder of Brandon Royval after he suffered an injury TKO loss to Brandon Moreno at UFC 255.

Royval took on Moreno in the featured prelim of UFC 255, with the winner of the fight getting a title shot against the winner of the main event between Deiveson Figueiredo and Alex Perez. Moreno was favored to defeat Royval, but after he beat Tim Elliott and Kai Kara-France as an underdog in his first two UFC bouts, Royval was a savvy underdog pick by many bettors to take out Moreno. Unfortunately for Royval, he suffered an injury loss.

After getting put into a terrible position on the ground, Moreno started to rain down strikes on Royval until the referee stepped in and stopped the fight with just one second to go in the first round. As soon as the fight was stopped, it became clear that the fight was not stopped due to the punches of Moreno, but rather because Royval was screaming out in pain because he popped out his shoulder during the bout and he couldn’t continue to fight.

Soon after the stoppage, Royval’s coach at Factory X, Montoya, was seen popping his shoulder back into place. Take a look at the video of Motoya helping out Royval below.

Soon after the fight took place, both Royval and Montoya took to social media to provide extra comments on the fight and on the finish.

@coachMMontoya pushed the doctor to the side and fixed my shoulder. I’m alright and I’ll be back with an attitude. Much love to Moreno and the Mexican people 🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽 #🥩🐶 https://t.co/0QwGPk1JVK — Brandon (@brandonroyval) November 22, 2020

Royval: pushed the doctor to the side and fixed my shoulder. I’m alright and I’ll be back with an attitude. Much love to Moreno and the Mexican people

So proud of you, B! What we WON tonight was that you belong at the top of this division. Let’s get better and come back for another title run. 2021 you’ll hold that belt. Mark my words! 🙅🏾👊🏼🐃 — Marc Montoya (@coachMMontoya) November 22, 2020

Montoya to Royval: So proud of you, B! What we WON tonight was that you belong at the top of this division. Let’s get better and come back for another title run. 2021 you’ll hold that belt. Mark my words!

The loss for Royval dropped his UFC record to 2-1, with all three of his fights coming in 2020. Despite the loss to Moreno, Royval remains a top contender at 125lbs. As for Moreno, he has been told he’s next in line to fight flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo.

What do you think is next for Brandon Royval after UFC 255?