Bobby Green set to replace Beneil Dariush against Islam Makhachev, likely at a catchweight

Bobby Green will be fighting for the second time in two weeks.

On Wednesday evening, it was reported that Beneil Dariush was forced out of his UFC Vegas 49 main event fight against Islam Makhachev due to an injury. Now, according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Green has agreed to step up on 10 days’ notice.

What’s that you say? Bobby Green in his UFC main event? How about taking on Islam Makhachev in 10 days? Per sources, Green will replace the injured Beneil Dariush on Feb. 26 against a Makhachev. Not done yet, and likely a catch weight. But both have agreed to the fight. pic.twitter.com/3hpRYd8ZFt — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 17, 2022

As Okamoto reports, the fight has been agreed to and will likely take place at a catchweight given Green just cut down to 156lbs last Saturday at UFC 271. What weight it will be is uncertain but Makhachev will remain on the card.

Islam Makhachev (21-1), is coming off a first-round submission victory over Dan Hooker and prior to that, submitted Moises in his first UFC main event. The Dagestani fighter is on a nine-fight winning streak and ranked fourth at lightweight.

Makhachev has been hyped up for years due to his affiliation with Khabib Nurmagomedov and has lived up to that so far. During this win streak, he beat Dober, Davi Ramos, Arman Tsarukyan, and Gleison Tibau among others.

Bobby Green (29-12-1), meanwhile, just fought on February 12 and defeated Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271 by decision. It was his second win in a row as he scored a TKO victory over Al Iaquinta at UFC 268. Green has been in the UFC since 2013 and this will be his first main event.

Green holds notable wins over James Krause, Josh Thomson, Clay Guida, and Lando Vannata among others. Before the two straight wins, he suffered a razor-close decision loss to Rafael Fiziev and a controversial decision loss to Thiago Moises.

With Bobby Green stepping up, UFC Vegas 49 is a follows:

Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green

Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Zhu Rong

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Alvarez

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Armen Petrosyan

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Hannah Goldy

Victor Altamirano vs. Carlos Hernandez

Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam

Alejandro Perez vs. Jonathan Martinez

Johny Parsons vs. Micheal Gillmore

Josiane Nunes vs. Jennifer Gonzalez Araneda

