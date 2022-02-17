Beneil Dariush forced out of UFC Vegas 49 main event against Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush will not be fighting next Saturday night after all.

According to MMA reporter, Ariel Helwani and later confirmed by sources to BJPENN, Dariush suffered an injury and has been forced out of the fight. It’s uncertain if Makhachev will remain on the card or if another fight will headline next Saturday’s event.

Beneil Dariush (21-4-1) is riding a seven-fight winning streak and coming off a dominant decision win over Tony Ferguson last May. Prior to that, he beat Diego Ferreira by decision and scored back-to-back KO wins over Scott Holtzman and Drakkar Klose. He also beat Frank Camacho, Drew Dober, and Thiago Moises on the win streak.

Dariush is currently ranked third at lightweight and holds notable wins over Jim Miller, James Vick, and Michael Johnson among others.

Islam Makhachev (21-1), meanwhile, is coming off a first-round submission victory over Dan Hooker and prior to that, submitted Moises in his first UFC main event. The Dagestani fighter is on a nine-fight winning streak and ranked fourth at lightweight.

Makhachev has been hyped up for years due to his affiliation with Khabib Nurmagomedov and has lived up to that so far. During this win streak, he beat Dober, Davi Ramos, Arman Tsarukyan, and Gleison Tibau among others.

As mentioned, it’s uncertain if Makhachev will remain on the card or what the main event will be. This was a presumed number one contender bout so perhaps the UFC decides to rebook this for a later date.

With Beneil Dariush vs. Islam Makhachev off, UFC Vegas 49 is as follows:

Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Zhu Rong

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Alvarez

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Armen Petrosyan

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Hannah Goldy

Victor Altamirano vs. Carlos Hernandez

Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam

Alejandro Perez vs. Jonathan Martinez

Johny Parsons vs. Micheal Gillmore

Josiane Nunes vs. Jennifer Gonzalez Araneda

Who would you like to see Islam Makhachev fight with Beneil Dariush now out of the picture?