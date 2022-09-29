Eddie Alvarez expresses interest in Michael Chandler trilogy fight: “Everybody wants to see that fight”

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez is down to run it back with Michael Chandler.

‘The Underground King’ was released from ONE Championship earlier this week. The decision was Alvarez’s own, as he wanted to end his career in the United States. The former lightweight champion ended his run in Asia with a 1-2 (1 NC) record.

Since that release, the lightweight star has revealed that he’s open to any possibilities next. Alvarez has expressed interest in returning to both the UFC and Bellator, where he reigned as champion in both promotions.

However, in an ideal world, Eddie Alvarez would return to the UFC for a trilogy bout with Michael Chandler. For his part, the latter is set to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 in November. That bout could earn Chandler another crack at gold down the line.

In the event he doesn’t get the title shot, he might have to settle for a third clash with a former foe. Alvarez and Chandler fought twice in the Bellator banner, with the series being split at 1-1. If the Philadelphia native gets his way, the series won’t stay tied for much longer.

That being said, the former champion is also willing to forgo the trilogy, if his financial needs aren’t met.

“In a perfect world, [the UFC] is where I’d end up,” stated Eddie Alvarez on The MMA Hour. “Fans would love to see a Mike Chandler three fight, right? That’s kind of what I’ve gotten on my Twitter, Instagram, and everything. Everybody wants to see that fight. It would be great, that would be amazing.”

He continued, “I would want to fulfill that for people, and I’d like to say ‘Hey, this is for you guys. Let’s do it, let’s make it happen’. My issue is, you have to take so much less than all the other bidders. I want to make that [fight] happen, but I don’t want to kill myself either. For the fans that are watching, I hear you, I want to make the big fights you want to see, but I can’t take half of what everyone else is offering.”

He concluded, “I can’t take a third of what everyone else is offering. I’m open to everything.”

