BKFC president interested in signing Nate Diaz to set up Mike Perry fight: “We’re going to do everything we can do to get him a bare-knuckle fight”

BKFC president David Feldman is interested in signing Nate Diaz.

At UFC 279, Diaz scored a fourth-round submission over Tony Ferguson in what was the final fight of his deal. After the win, he said he wanted to go to a different sport with many thinking boxing would be next, but David Feldman is hoping BKFC will be his next venture.

“I can’t tell you whether he’s coming or not, but I can tell you that we want him here at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, and we’re going to do everything we can do to get him a bare-knuckle fight,” Feldman said on The Bare Knuckle Show.

Not only does Feldman want to sign Diaz to BKFC, but he already has a fight in mind. According to the BKFC boss, the goal is to sign the Stockton native so he can fight Mike Perry in his BKFC debut.

“I think that the fans would absolutely love to see, both have the same type of personality, both just guys that keep fighting, Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry would be a fan’s dream fight,” Feldman added.

On paper, Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry in BKFC would be a massive fight and one many fans would love to see. Both men are fan favorites which would only help sell the fight, but it’s unknown if Diaz has any interest in fighting in BKFC.

Diaz, as mentioned, is coming off the submission win over Ferguson to snap his two-fight losing skid after he lost to Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal. As for Mike Perry, he is coming off a decision win over Michael Page and is currently 2-0 in BKFC as his other win was over Julian Lane. In the UFC, ‘Platinum’ went 7-8 with notable wins over Paul Felder, Cowboy Oliveira, Mickey Gall, and Jake Ellenberger among others.

Would you like to see Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry in BKFC?