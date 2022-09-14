PFL signs Muhammad Ali’s grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh

The PFL has signed Muhammad Ali’s grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh.

The Professional Fighters League signed Walsh, 24, a former collegiate football player at the University of California, to an amateur contract to compete in its tournament finals event this November.

Currently Walsh lives and trains out of Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Walsh has a brother, Nico Ali Walsh, who is an undefeated professional middleweight boxer.

Speaking with ESPN, Ali Walsh thanked the PFL league saying:

“I want to thank Professional Fighters League for their support and confidence in me. I have a legacy to live up to, a legacy that my grandfather began, that my brother and I continue. I chose to continue that legacy here in the Professional Fighters League. My one and only goal is to one day become a PFL World Champion.”

Continuing, Ali Walsh spoke about his iconic grandfather, Muhammad Ali:

“My grandfather had a huge impact on my entire life. As a little kid, I would go to restaurants and movies with him, everybody would stop what they were doing and start clapping. As I started to get older, I started to figure out who he is and what he did and the impact he had on the world. As far as who he is as a person, his confidence, mental toughness, man … it’s just always inspired me.”

Biaggio does indeed have big shoes to fill. Heavyweight boxer, Muhammad Ali passed away at the age of 74 back in 2016. Better known as ‘The Greatest’, Ali is ranked as the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time. Ali’s final record was 56 wins (37 by knockout) and only 5 losses to his name.

Brett Okamoto, ESPN MMA reporter, tweeted this morning:

Will you be watching Biaggio Ali Walsh in his debut with PFL this November? What is your favorite memory of his grandfather, Muhammad Ali?

