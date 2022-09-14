Michael Chandler believes he will earn title shot with win over Dustin Poirier: “I’m the next guy in line”

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler believes he’s on the path to a title shot.

‘Iron’ has been out of action since his fight with Tony Ferguson in May. In that outing, Chandler had to rally back from a first-round knockdown to secure the win. In the second frame, he landed a massive head kick to finish ‘El Cucuy’.

The win was an important one for the former Bellator lightweight champion. Chandler had previously been defeated by Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira. In that outing with ‘Do Bronx’, vacant lightweight gold was on the line, as Khabib Nurmagomedov had recently vacated the strap.

In the first round, the 36-year-old knocked down and nearly finished the Brazilian. However, Oliveira was able to rally, and score a second-round finish of his own. Despite coming up short, Chandler still believes he will become UFC champion.

advertisement - continue reading below

Michael Chandler discussed his title aspirations in an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. The 36-year-old opined that if he defeats Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 in November, he would get a shot at gold.

The timing of his showdown with ‘The Diamond’ is perfect for the Missouri native. At UFC 280 in October, Charles Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title. If Chandler wins the following month, he believes he will fight the newly crowned champion.

“I’ve still got my sights set on becoming world champion,” Chandler said Wednesday. “I think I beat Dustin [Poirier] on November 12th, I think I’m the next guy in line. I fight Islam [Makhachev] or [Charles] Oliveira in the first quarter of next year or summer of next year.”

He continued, “Whenever that fight materializes, I’m your world champion by the middle of next year.”

advertisement - continue reading below

Do you agree with Michael Chandler’s comments? Do you want to see him fight for gold? Sound off in the comment section below!