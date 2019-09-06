BJ Penn ‘not surprised’ by Nate Diaz

Former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion BJ Penn has had the chance to watch Nate Diaz become one of the biggest stars in the sport.

Diaz is currently 20-11 as a professional and challenged for the UFC lightweight title back in December of 2012.

‘The Stockton Slugger’ saw his popularity take a meteoric rise following his submission victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 196 in March of 2016.

For BJ Penn, who served as a coach on TUF 5 which starred Nate Diaz, it comes as no surprise that the California native is now one of the promotions biggest stars.

‘The Prodigy’ spoke with TSN‘s Aaron Bronsteter about Diaz’s recent success.

“No (I’m not surprised),” said BJ Penn. “Man I always had fun watching him. I always knew is potential. You know, it doesn’t surprise me at all. Nate’s the man. He did his work. He’s not stopping, he’s still doing his work and that’s what it’s about – getting that work done. It is awesome to see a nice guy up there on top. That is a good man right there.”

BJ Penn also touched on a potential welterweight fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

“Yes. Masvidal is another guy I really enjoy watching. He is always such a nice guy when I see him around. So him and Nate are going to fight, the two UFC bad boys, so that’s going to be fun man. I like that. It is going to be a fun fight. That is one I am going to watch, that is for sure. Thank you guys for putting that on for me.”

Nate Diaz was most recently seen in action at last month’s UFC 241 event in Anaheim, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in a bout which took place at welterweight.

What do you think of the comments made by BJ Penn regarding the success of Nate Diaz? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 6, 2019