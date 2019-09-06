Colby Covington buries ‘trash bag’ Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal are best friends.
At least, they used to be.
As the pair of welterweight contenders both close in on a shot at the division’s reigning champion Kamaru Usman, it seems their long-standing friendship has devolved into a heated rivalry.
Shortly after Masvidal set his sights back on a fight with Nate Diaz — after a UFC 244 fight with Kamaru Usman seemingly fell through — Covington ripped into him for not having a strong enough win-streak.
.@GamebredFighter I know you’re dumb and desperate, but you spelled JOURNEYMAN TITLE wrong junior. Reading is fundamental and #supernecessary. Just like WINNING is #supernecessary to get title fights. You should try both sometime, you trash bag. https://t.co/OTjrSKNbOI
— Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 6, 2019
Jorge Masvidal has won his last two fights, having knocked out Ben Askren and Darren Till. This streak was preceded by back-to-back losses to Stephen Thompson and Demian Maia. Covington, meanwhile, is on a seven-fight streak highlighted by victories over Robbie Lawler, Rafael dos Anjos and Demian Maia.
While both men are seemingly right on the cusp of a welterweight title shot, Covington was widely expected to get the opportunity first — until reports surfaced that negotiations for his fight with Usman had hit a snag.
He and Masvidal have trained together at American Top Team in Florida for years, but have apparently ceased working together, evidently sensing that they may soon have to fight.
“No. Jorge and Colby aren’t training together anymore. They are in the gym together at the same time, but they both see the writing on the wall they have to fight each other,” American Top Team owner Lambert told BJPENN.com recently. “They have gone their own ways in terms of training as they aren’t training together and I don’t blame them as they will have to potentially fight each other soon.”
Do you think the friends turned rivals Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will end up sharing the Octagon together?
