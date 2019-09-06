Colby Covington buries ‘trash bag’ Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal are best friends.

At least, they used to be.

As the pair of welterweight contenders both close in on a shot at the division’s reigning champion Kamaru Usman, it seems their long-standing friendship has devolved into a heated rivalry.

Shortly after Masvidal set his sights back on a fight with Nate Diaz — after a UFC 244 fight with Kamaru Usman seemingly fell through — Covington ripped into him for not having a strong enough win-streak.

.@GamebredFighter I know you’re dumb and desperate, but you spelled JOURNEYMAN TITLE wrong junior. Reading is fundamental and #supernecessary. Just like WINNING is #supernecessary to get title fights. You should try both sometime, you trash bag. https://t.co/OTjrSKNbOI — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 6, 2019