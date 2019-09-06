Nate Diaz hints he is fighting at UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden

Nate Diaz made his highly anticipated return to the Octagon at UFC 241 when he took on Anthony Pettis at welterweight. It was his first fight in three years and the fan-favorite returned in a big way as he beat “Showtime” by decision. Now, he is hoping to fight again in 2019.

After the fight, Nate Diaz called for a fight with Jorge Masvidal in which “Gamebred” was shown smiling like he had just won the lottery. Yet, the fight has yet to be made, and with the rumored Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington title fight hitting a snag, Masvidal was rumored to step in.

So, where that leaves Diaz is unknown. But, the fighter from Stockton, California, took to social media to hint he was fighting at UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden.

“Champ Camp #baddestmotherf****rinthegame#msg,” Nate Diaz wrote.

Although it is good to see Nate Diaz interested in fighting again, who he is hinting at fighting or going to fight is unknown. It could very well be the Jorge Masvidal or fight or possibly the trilogy bout with Conor McGregor.

However, even though Nate Diaz is hinting at fights, Dana White is unsure he will fight again.

“Nate Diaz has fought once in the last three years,” White said ESPN. “When I think about the big picture stuff, I don’t even think about Nate. Nate is one of those weird situations where we might not hear from the kid for another three years.”

If he does return, it would be a massive fight and another highly-anticipated bout for Nate Diaz. His stock continues to grow as he has become one of the biggest stars in the sport.

Who do you want to see Nate Diaz fight at UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/6/2019.