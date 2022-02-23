Beneil Dariush provides injury update, still no firm timeline for his return

UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush is still weighing up his options regarding the treatment he’ll receive for a broken fibula.

This Saturday night, Beneil Dariush was supposed to lock horns with Islam Makhachev in a de-facto number one contender fight at 155 pounds. Both men are riding impressive win streaks and as such, it made sense in the eyes of many for the winner to move on and face the champion for the belt later this year.

Unfortunately, things aren’t going to play out that way. Dariush suffered a fibula injury last week and was therefore ruled out of his bout with Mahkachev, clearing the path for Bobby Green to step up and take the fight on short notice at a catchweight of 160 pounds.

After consulting with a variety of doctors and specialists, Dariush is still making up his mind about what comes next.

Per Beneil Dariush (@beneildariush), he has visited four physicians regarding his broken fibula. Three suggested physical therapy, one advised surgery. As of now, he is going with PT and trying to avoid surgery. Still no firm timeframe on his return, but no surgery is good news. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 22, 2022

While the idea of him not having to have surgery seems positive, orthopaedic surgeon David Abbasi – who is also an MMA ringside physician – wasn’t as convinced that physical therapy is the best way to go.

Islam Makhachev will continue to focus on his new opponent Bobby Green, whereas all Dariush can do is sit back and hope the opportunity to fight a top five guy is still there when he’s healthy.

