The Korean Zombie is “super grateful” for the coaching of Henry Cejudo ahead of UFC 273: “He’s a huge part of this camp”

Chan Sung Jung, aka The Korean Zombie, has expressed gratitude to Henry Cejudo for his help during training camp for UFC 273.

The featherweight title bout at UFC 273 will see The Korean Zombie challenge Alex Volkanovski for the right to be called champion. While Max Holloway may have be the first choice to get the shot, TKZ isn’t worried about that – and instead, he’s focusing on the task at hand.

Henry Cejudo is someone who was also campaigning for the chance to replace Holloway but after failing to get what he wanted, he’s turned to the next best thing of coaching Korean Zombie instead.

“If you’re not going to give me Alexander Volkanovski’s head on a plate, I’m going to find someone to do it for me, with interest. His name is the Korean Zombie. He’s not out to take any prisoners, he’s here to slash that throat” he said.

Chan Sung Jung himself had the following to say about their partnership.

These kids are playing checkers and I’m playing something that’s beyond chess ♟. Sincerely The King of Cringe 🧠🧠🧠 pic.twitter.com/diZw0HeNRH — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 23, 2022

“[Cejudo has] been helping out so much. He’s been at every practice, every team meeting that we have. He’s actually doing sparring rounds. I’m super grateful. I didn’t realise he was so intelligent fight IQ wise. When you see him on TV, he’s cringey and all that, but off camera, he’s telling me what to do, he’s wrestling, coaching as he’s sparring. He’s a huge part of this camp.”

Regardless of who leaves with the belt on April 9, you can bet the featherweight division is about to get a whole lot more interesting.

