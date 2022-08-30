Ben Askren reveals the only fight he would end his retirement for

Ben Askren is happily retired from MMA but admits there is one fight that would draw him back in.

Askren retired following his submission loss to Demian Maia but then made his pro boxing debut and was knocked out by Jake Paul. After the loss, he confirmed his career would be over as he needed hip surgery and cited his age. However, ‘Funky’ says he would end his retirement and return to fighting to face Jorge Masvidal.

It’s the only thing that I would come out of retirement for https://t.co/eby1bNAy45 — Funky (@Benaskren) August 30, 2022

“It’s the only thing that I would come out of retirement for,” Askren said when a fan asked him about how a rematch with Masvidal would go.

advertisement - continue reading below

Of course, Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal fought back at UFC 239 in a massive fight for both of their careers. Askren was coming off his UFC debut win over Robbie Lawler while Masvidal was coming off the KO win over Darren Till.

In the lead-up to the fight, Askren had said if he beats Masvidal he would get a welterweight title shot. However, ‘Gamebred’ landed a flying knee in five seconds that KO’d Askren to hand him his first career loss. After the fight, Masvidal beat Nate Diaz to win the BMF belt and then had back-to-back title fights against Kamaru Usman, while also becoming a massive star.

Ever since UFC 239, Askren has made it known he dislikes Masvidal so it shouldn’t be a surprise to see him want that rematch. Although ‘Funky’ is retired, it does make some sense on paper as Masvidal is on a three-fight losing skid and a bout against Askren would be a massive fight for both men and another big payday. However, whether or not the UFC or Masvidal has an interest in making the scrap is uncertain, but Askren at least would be open to it.

Would you like to see Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal 2?

advertisement - continue reading below