The UFC parts ways with three more fighters

The UFC has parted ways with another three fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’.

It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed.

The three fighters recently removed from the UFC roster are listed below:

Bantamweight: Wu Yanan (13-6 MMA)

‘Mulan’, 26, has lost 4 of her last 4 fights in the Octagon. The last time she was in the win column was back in November of 2018 where she defeated Lauren Mueller (5-4 MMA). Wu last fought on August 20th at UFC 278 where she went down to defeat against Lucie Pudilova (14-7 MMA).

Heavyweight: Harry Hunsucker (7-6 MMA)

‘The Hurricane’, 33, is coming off 3 losses in a row. Hunsucker’s last win was against Cory Moon (3-4 MMA) in February of 2021. The heavyweight fighter last appeared in the Octagon just this month at UFC 278, where he went down to defeat against Tyson Pedro (9-3 MMA).

Welterweight: Claudio Silva (14-4 MMA)

‘Hannibal’, 39, was on a 14 fight winning streak, before losing 3 in a row. Silva’s last win came against Cole Williams (11-3 MMA) back in August of 2019. It was just this past July that Silva lost to Nicolas Dalby (20-4 MMA) via unanimous decision.

What do you think of the latest round of cuts made by Dana White and the Ultimate Fighting Championship?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!