Belal Muhammad “very confident” he would beat Leon Edwards in a rematch

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad says that he is “very confident” he would beat divisional rival Leon Edwards in a future rematch.

Muhammad and Edwards fought earlier this year and the fight ended early in the second round when Edwards accidentally poked Muhammad in the eye, causing an end to the fight. In the immediate aftermath of that bout, Muhammad was making noise and telling the UFC that he wanted the rematch, but the promotion gave both fighters different opponents. Instead, Muhammad fought and defeated Demian Maia at UFC 263, while Edwards beat Nate Diaz on the same card. And while Edwards is hoping that his win over Diaz is enough for him to get a title shot, Muhammad doesn’t agree with that sentiment.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Muhammad once again called for a rematch against Edwards. After seeing Edwards nearly get stopped in the fifth round against Diaz, “Remember the Name” is even more confident that he has what it takes to beat Edwards.

“I would be very confident, especially that fight. It was literally three weeks, and the UFC had to do so much media, so really it wasn’t training – it was just cutting weight to get to that fight. But after seeing (UFC 263), I thought he was going to gas in the later rounds, and then seeing how he was acting in the Diaz fight, he’s one of those guys who’s looking at the clock at the end of every round,” Muhammad said about his rival Edwards.

“I’m one of those guys, I’m not going to let you waste any rounds. You’re going to be working every single round, every single minute, and you’re going to be gassing out a lot quicker than you did in that fight.”

Do you think Belal Muhammad would beat Leon Edwards in a rematch?