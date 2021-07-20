Michael Bisping explains why he respects TJ Dillashaw for admitting that he cheated

UFC analyst Michael Bisping explained why he respects former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw for admitting that he cheated.

Dillashaw hasn’t fought in over two years since being handed a suspension in January 2019 after being caught with PEDs in his system following a knockout loss to Henry Cejudo. Dillashaw admitted that he cheated and was trying to gain an unfair advantage and he has served the suspension for the last two years on the sidelines. This Saturday night at UFC Vegas 32, Dillashaw finally returns to the cage when he takes on rival Cory Sandhagen.

Speaking in a video posted to his YouTube channel, Bisping explained his thoughts on Dillashaw and made the argument that he has served his time.

“T.J. Dillashaw has served a two-year suspension and he came out and he owned up to it, and I’ve got to say, I respect that. I do. Everybody knows my stance on steroids but the fact that he came out and he owned up to it, he put his hand up and said, ‘Yeah, I cheated, the pressure got to me,’ it’s refreshing. It’s refreshing to see. Most people make up some nonsense. They say it was some cream or a supplement of whatever. They come out with outlandish things to try and make up for it rather than just saying, ‘Hey, I did it. You got me.’ So I respect that,” Bisping said (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“He served his two-year suspension. You may have different thoughts on that. Maybe you think he shouldn’t be here, he should be banned for life, whatever that is, but that doesn’t matter because the punishment was dealt, it was a two-year suspension, and he served that.”

Do you agree with Michael Bisping that because of the way TJ Dillashaw was open about his PED use that he should get a little more respect?