Managers agree to Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori matchup

Managers Ali Abdelaziz and Wallid Ismail have agreed for their clients in Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori to have an upcoming matchup.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto spoke to Ismail, Costa’s manager, who said that the fight that his team wants is against Vettori. Not long after the word emerged that Costa is looking to fight Vettori next, Vettori’s manager Abdelaziz responded and said they want the fight.

Asked MMA manager Wallid Ismail (@WallidJfc) for an update on Paulo Costa (@BorrachinhaMMA). He said the fight he wants to make and is pushing UFC for is Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori). Both talk trash, fun matchup. Wallid is trying to make it from his end. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 19, 2021

Costa is currently the No. 2 ranked middleweight contender in the UFC. He hasn’t fought since last fall when he was knocked out by UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, as fights with both Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier both fell through for him this year. Now that Costa has seemingly fixed his issues with the UFC as far as his fighter pay goes, it looks like he is ready to jump back into the Octagon and when he does, he wants Vettori.

Like Costa, Vettori is also coming off of a loss to Adesanya, though at least he was able to make it the full five-round distance when they fought. With Vettori and Costa both coming off of a loss to Adesanya, it just makes so much sense for these two to be matched up for an upcoming fight based on their standings in the division. It would certainly make sense if they fought for five rounds in a UFC Fight Night main event sometime later this year, or perhaps they could be a co-main event to Adesanya’s next headlining title defense.

Who do you think would win a Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori middleweight fight?