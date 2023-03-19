Belal Muhammad vents his frustration after Dana White announces Colby Covington will be the next man to challenge Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad is not happy with UFC President Dana White’s decision to lean towards Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington as the next UFC Welterweight Championship match.

Covington was in attendance for Edwards’ successful title defense against Kamaru Usman in their trilogy fight at UFC 286. Edwards won the fight via majority decision, and after the bout, White said that Covington is next in line for a shot at the 170-pound gold.

Muhammad caught wind of the news and he took to his Twitter account to make it clear that he is none too pleased.

Bitch is afraid to fight and gets rewarded for it https://t.co/62h67PPfES — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 19, 2023

“I never make fights after a fight” lol https://t.co/RIvKiWy2bs — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 19, 2023

Ufc: “colby if u drop the charges against masvidal we’ll give you the title shot — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 19, 2023

Earlier this month, Muhammad’s manager Ali Abdelaziz shared that he felt Covington was ducking his fighter amid rumors that there were once talks of having Belal Muhammad and Colby Covington coach a season of “The Ultimate Fighter.” White responded to those rumors during the UFC 286 post-fight press conference (h/t Essentially Sports).

“What’s hilarious is you know there’s all this talk about The Ultimate Fighter and people coaching. Obviously, you know, when we’re thinking about you know who’s going to be coach a season whatever, there are multiple calls that are made to different people to see who’s interested. Is there interest this and that. So we reach out to a lot of different people and talk to people about it and then we make out final decision.”

Edwards has also shared that he doesn’t believe Covington should be next in line for his UFC gold. He told reporters during the UFC 286 post-fight press conference that there are other active fighters who are more deserving of the title opportunity, and he even said a fight with Jorge Masvidal makes more sense since there’s a storyline.